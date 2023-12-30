Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $20.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $20,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.



Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

