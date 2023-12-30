Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $20.88 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.