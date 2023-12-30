Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $34.35 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $34,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.6% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 72.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 23.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $133.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

