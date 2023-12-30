Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $44.67 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.21% of SBA Communications worth $44,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.65.

Get Our Latest Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $253.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.90 and a 200-day moving average of $224.23. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.