Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $72.87 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $72,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $805.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $780.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.41. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $648.23 and a 12 month high of $824.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

