Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 10,718 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,337 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 184,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,935,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USIG opened at $51.26 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.