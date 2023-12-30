Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 158,192 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 158,192 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 39,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Intuit by 3.8% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $625.03 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $631.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,264 shares of company stock worth $55,839,500. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.