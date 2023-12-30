Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,068,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,116.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $976.63 and a 200-day moving average of $903.41. The company has a market cap of $522.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $548.01 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

