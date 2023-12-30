Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 404,864 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 404,864 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $40,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 96,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $162.07 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.03 and a 1 year high of $165.01. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

