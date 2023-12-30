Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $581,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

