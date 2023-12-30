Mantle (MNT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

Mantle (MNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Mantle token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001554 BTC on exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $142.69 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mantle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,133,336,263.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.65976132 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $184,220,046.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mantle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mantle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.