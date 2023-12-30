Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.