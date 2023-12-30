Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marchex
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Stock Average Calculator
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.