Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 82.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 7,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 23.6% in the third quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $426.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

