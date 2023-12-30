Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Matson worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 49.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MATX stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Matson’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

