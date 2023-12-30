Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.10

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 3034029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

