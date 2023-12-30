MCF Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

SLB opened at $52.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

