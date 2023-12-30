MCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 16,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $135.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average is $125.10. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $138.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

