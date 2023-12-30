MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after acquiring an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,826,000 after acquiring an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $81.22 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

