MCF Advisors LLC Sells 8,859 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EngageSmart by 31.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,024 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in EngageSmart by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 716,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EngageSmart by 114.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 570,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EngageSmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after acquiring an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in EngageSmart by 33.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,966,000 after acquiring an additional 499,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESMT. Citigroup lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In related news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,620.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,620.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,370.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $922,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ESMT opened at $22.90 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

