MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

MediWound Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.05.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of MediWound by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MediWound by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MediWound by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

