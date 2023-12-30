Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $276.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

