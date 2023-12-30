Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $169,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $16.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,875. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.