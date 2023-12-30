Meridian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in WestRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

WRK stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,527. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WestRock

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.