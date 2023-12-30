Meridian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,471. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

