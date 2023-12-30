Meridian Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,728 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $116.07. 3,643,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.16. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

