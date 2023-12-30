Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.05 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $30.05 million and approximately $835,063.19 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

