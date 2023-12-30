MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. 1,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.06 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,866.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $109,046.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,923,900.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $55,563.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,785 shares in the company, valued at $26,721,866.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $446,384 in the last ninety days. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

Featured Stories

