MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,979,000 after acquiring an additional 594,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,011 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTG. Barclays began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of MTG opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

