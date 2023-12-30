Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,738. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.