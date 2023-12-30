Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Price Reaches $0.17

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. Millennium Sapphire has a total market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire launched on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.

The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

