Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $213,522,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $462.98 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $476.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.37.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

