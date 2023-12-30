Modus Advisors LLC Acquires 246 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.7% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in McDonald’s by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

