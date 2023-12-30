Modus Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 889 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $660.08. 1,947,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,170. The company has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $602.16 and its 200 day moving average is $568.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

