Modus Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock remained flat at $54.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

