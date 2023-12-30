Modus Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Modus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.8% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.17. 4,612,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,632. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.