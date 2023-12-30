Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $261.38

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.38 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 280.80 ($3.57). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 279.20 ($3.55), with a volume of 637,430 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on MONY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.68) price target on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.75 ($3.67).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,001.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

