Moonriver Trading Up 95.7% This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $236.30 million and $188.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.13 or 0.00064432 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 95.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,112,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,711,546 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

