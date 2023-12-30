Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PESI. TheStreet lowered Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PESI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.86. 44,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

