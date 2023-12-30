Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Danaos by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Danaos stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.06. 153,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.88. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $74.78. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($0.37). Danaos had a net margin of 59.29% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Danaos’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

