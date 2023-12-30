Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.25. 3,275,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

