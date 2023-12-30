My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,558,000 after buying an additional 350,382 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,928.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 256,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,696,000 after buying an additional 254,634 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.75. 371,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $123.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.78.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.