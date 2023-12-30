My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,710,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.87. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

