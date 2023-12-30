Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 17,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

