Nano (XNO) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $144.96 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,006.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.34 or 0.00660237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00174571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00053553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.58 or 0.00389406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00232348 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000766 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

