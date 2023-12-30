Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 0.59. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
