Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 0.59. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Alternatives International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.