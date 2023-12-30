Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $91,581.51 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00139864 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00045686 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00025798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004397 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002335 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

