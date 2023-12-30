Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Decreased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.25.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $486.88 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.22 and a 52-week high of $500.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $457.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

