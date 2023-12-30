Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWTL) Shares Down 0%

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTLGet Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.94. 15,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 467% from the average session volume of 2,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

