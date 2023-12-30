NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) Trading Up 2.8%

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.40 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.18). 4,213,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 1,039,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.15).

NextEnergy Solar Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a current ratio of 7.99. The company has a market cap of £545.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,320.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEnergy Solar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from NextEnergy Solar’s previous dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. NextEnergy Solar’s payout ratio is presently 11,428.57%.

NextEnergy Solar Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

